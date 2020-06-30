Covid-19 will forever change the way we buy life insurance, says Brooks Tingle

It took a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders for 1.5 billion people worldwide, but something is finally occurring to us: The future we thought we expected may not be the one we get.

We know that things will change; how they’ll change is a mystery. To envision a future altered by coronavirus, Quartz asked dozens of experts for their best predictions on how the world will be different in five years.

Below is an answer from Brooks Tingle, the president and CEO of John Hancock Insurance.