Melissa Gregg predicts employers will have to prove why workers should trust them

It took a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders for 1.5 billion people worldwide, but something is finally occurring to us: The future we thought we expected may not be the one we get.

We know that things will change; how they’ll change is a mystery. To envision a future altered by coronavirus, Quartz asked dozens of experts for their best predictions on how the world will be different in five years.

Below is an answer from Melissa Gregg. She’s a senior principal engineer at Intel, where she focuses on user experience and sustainability. She’s also the author of several books about work, most recently Counterproductive: Time Management in the Knowledge Economy, which was published in 2018.