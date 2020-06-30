Ian Bremmer on why coronavirus will make the future less equal

It took a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders for 1.5 billion people worldwide, but something is finally occurring to us: The future we thought we expected may not be the one we get.

We know that things will change; how they’ll change is a mystery. To envision a future altered by coronavirus, Quartz asked dozens of experts for their best predictions on how the world will be different in five years.

Below is an answer from Ian Bremmer, a political scientist and president of the Eurasia Group, a consulting firm specializing in political risk. He’s written 10 books—Us vs Them: The Failure of Globalism, published in 2018, was a New York Times bestseller—and hosts a TV show called GZERO World, which is focused on global politics.