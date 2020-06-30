Sola Yomi-Ajayi says technology will dominate our lives in five years

It took a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders for 1.5 billion people worldwide, but something is finally occurring to us: The future we thought we expected may not be the one we get.

We know that things will change; how they’ll change is a mystery. To envision a future altered by coronavirus, Quartz asked dozens of experts for their best predictions on how the world will be different in five years.

Below is an answer from Sola Yomi-Ajayi, the CEO of United Bank for Africa, America. She has more than 25 years of experience in the financial sector.