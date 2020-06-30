Steve Presley says Covid has helped us rediscover our passion for cooking

Skip to navigationSkip to content

The New Normal

Coronavirus has changed the world. Here’s how experts think it will affect our lives in five years.

Steve Presley
Courtesy Steve Presley
It took a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders for 1.5 billion people worldwide, but something is finally occurring to us: The future we thought we expected may not be the one we get.

We know that things will change; how they’ll change is a mystery. To envision a future altered by coronavirus, Quartz asked dozens of experts for their best predictions on how the world will be different in five years.

Below is an answer from Steve Presley, the chairman and CEO of Nestlé USA

This moment in time has caused a seismic shift in the food and beverage industry. Looking out a few years, I think the increase in people eating at home will be one of the behaviors that sticks with us. While at first consumers may have been dining in out of necessity because restaurants and coffee shops shut down, we are actually seeing consumers rediscover the enjoyment of and passion for cooking, brewing coffee and baking at home, bringing people and families together in the kitchen.

