Multinational companies can’t be woke in the US and silent in China anymore

In the weeks since protests swept across the US and other countries over the death of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man who suffocated under the knee of a white police officer, a long list of companies have taken a stand against police brutality. But as they scramble to voice their support for the fight against racial inequality in America, an inconvenient truth has surfaced: The same companies are keeping quiet on injustice in other countries, especially when it comes to China.

Take Apple, for instance.

Apple CEO Tim Cook published a note last month on racism in the US and launched a $100 million initiative to promote racial equality, following in the steps of Amazon, Facebook and TikTok.