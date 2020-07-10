Watch: Quartz’s workshop on how and when we’ll recover

There’s an irony to making data-based decisions in the age of coronavirus: It’s never been more important—whether you’re a business leader, politician, or consumer—but it’s also never been more difficult to do well. Coronavirus has caused a data deluge, and not all of the information is as accurate, objective, or up-to-date as it seems.

On July 9, we held “How and When We’ll Recover, By the Numbers” a workshop to help our readers better understand which metrics matter most right now. If you missed it, don’t worry. Quartz members can watch the entire event above. Here are some of the key takeaways for anyone looking to better understand what all the Covid-19 data means.

No one statistic stands in for the whole picture.