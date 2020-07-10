Amazon is the first US company to ban TikTok for employees

In a company-wide email on Friday, Amazon employees were told that they had until the end of the day to delete short-form video app TikTok from their phones. “Due to security risks,” the email reads, “the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email.” Employees will still be able to access TikTok via a web browser on their Amazon laptops.

Amazon’s move follows one by the Indian government last month to ban TikTok in the country, where the app has more users than anywhere else in the world. Both decisions are seen as part of a growing movement to boycott Chinese apps, which critics say make user data available to authorities in Beijing. On Monday, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo went so far as to say that the US is “certainly looking” at banning Chinese social apps. Pompeo said Americans should use TikTok “only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.” (The US Navy has already forbidden service members from using the app.)

So far, there has been no evidence that China is using TikTok to spy on its rivals, and the US government’s ability to keep the average person off TikTok is limited to indirect and legally dubious regulatory maneuvers. That makes it interesting—if not entirely surprising—that the first major US salvo against the app comes from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, not Donald Trump. With little red tape, Bezos can set company policy that directly affects roughly 800,000 US employees.

It’s unclear if the email was only sent to employees in the US. Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

James Lewis, who heads technology policy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, says Amazon is likely acting out of an abundance of caution. “I guess the theory is that the Chinese state could embed malicious code in the app and then use TikTok as a way of accessing Amazon emails,” he says. “I don’t know if that makes any sense. When I saw the news, I thought maybe they just got tired of their employees wasting time watching TikTok.”

TikTok is only the latest social media company to find itself in digital-privacy crosshairs, Lewis points out. A few weeks ago, Zoom faced backlash for routing some calls through Chinese servers and suspending accounts at Beijing’s request; meanwhile, Facebook has been under the microscope for over a decade. “This is part of being a social media company,” Lewis says. “People become hyper-aware of the risks.”

Alexis Hancock, a technologist at the privacy-focused Electronic Frontier Foundation, said that the conversation around TikTok has muddled two sets of privacy concerns that should be separated: worries about state actors using apps for espionage, and alarm at the sprawling permissions that many apps have to access data on our phones. “TikTok is highlighting the permissions creep that a lot of applications have,” she said, but “there’s been no confirmation of the Chinese government using TikTok to spy on US citizens.”

Over the past few months, TikTok owner ByteDance has been making every effort to emphasize its separation from Beijing. In response to Pompeo’s comments, a spokesperson told ABC News that TikTok is “led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the US. We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users.” Kevin Mayer, previously head of streaming at Disney, joined TikTok as CEO in May.

Lewis, too, says ByteDance’s significant financial incentive—the company pulled in a reported $3 billion in profit last year—makes it “improbable that they would take the risk” of loading TikTok up with malware.

“User security is of the utmost importance to TikTok,” the company told Quartz in a statement. “We are fully committed to respecting the privacy of our users. While Amazon did not communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns, we welcome a dialogue so we can address any issues they may have and enable their team to continue participating in our community.”