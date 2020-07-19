Skip to navigationSkip to content
a couple is silhouetted against a heart
AP Photo/Wong Maye-E
RULES OF ATTRACTION

How a diverse team came up with a dating app designed to combat bias

Sarah Todd
Member exclusive by Sarah Todd for How to build an anti-racist company

Dating and relationships are a common conversation topic for many coworkers—but particularly so at S’More, a New York City-based dating app founded last year.

The app’s head of operations, Sneha Ramachandran, recalls one eye-opening exchange she had with her teammates about cultural norms surrounding the questions people ask each other on dates. One woman explained that in her home country of South Africa, it’s common to ask early on whether the other person has been tested for HIV. For Ramachandran, who’s originally from India, “if someone asked me that, I would be so offended—that was my bias.”

It was a classic example of how diversity serves as a competitive advantage, allowing colleagues to anticipate and plan for possible reactions from a broad user base.

