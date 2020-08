In India, cannabis is everywhere.

Hundreds of varieties of the three types of cannabis—Sativa, Indica and Ruderalis—grow wild over the Indian subcontinent, cropping up lush alongside highways or city parks, taking over like, well, a weed.

Vijaya, as cannabis is known in the ancient Hindu Vedas, is part of the country’s mythology, history, and festive traditions. There is only one aspect of Indian society it isn’t yet part of: industry.