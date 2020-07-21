Covid-19 has stacked the deck in favor of the US used car market

The used car is shedding its slightly unsavory stigma.

Since the coronavirus struck, the global market for new cars has collapsed. Sales have fallen 20%—the equivalent of the entire European car market disappearing in a matter of months, according to global consulting firm AlixPartners. But used car sales have barely slowed, at least in the United States.

Dealers in the US, scrambling to find new inventory, have seen prices bounce back to 2019 levels after a 20% drop this spring, says Scott Underhill of the vehicle fleet leasing company Donlen. In June, wholesale used car prices are forecast to hit a record $14,600 in the US.