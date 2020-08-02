Skip to navigationSkip to content
The face of Benjamin Franklin on the hundred dollar banknote among cannabis leaves.
Getty/Andrii Zorii
It’s all about the Benjamins, baby.
THE POT COM BUST

The future of the cannabis industry in charts

Dan Kopf
Jenni Avins
Member exclusive by Dan Kopf & Jenni Avins for Cannabis at a crossroads

In April 2019, the North American cannabis industry was riding high. The stock market value of public cannabis companies had tripled over the last year and a half. Investors observed legalization sweeping the US, and saw the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of an industry projected to become worth tens of billions of dollars.

Over the next year, the cannabis bubble would burst. For many companies it would be a full-on disaster. Of the 40 publicly-listed cannabis companies in North America worth at least $40 million, only seven saw their stock market valuation grow from April 2019 to July 2020. Of those 40 companies, 24 lost more than half their value, and 13 were nearly wiped out, losing nearly 80% of their valuations. Most of this decline happened before the coronavirus sent the global economy into a tailspin. (Our selection of companies comes from the Marijuana Index, which tracks the stocks of leading public cannabis companies.)

None of the top three performers since April 2019 are plant-touching THC companies. Rather, they are an equipment company (GrowGeneration), a company that makes CBD products like sleep aids and dog treats (cbdMD), and a firm that finds real estate for cannabis companies (Innovative Industrial Properties).

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Get 40% off
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to Cannabis at a crossroads

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Get 40% off
Log in

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。