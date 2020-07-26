Skip to navigationSkip to content
An elderly woman with a mask on looking out of her nursing home window.
Reuters/Brian Snyder
None of these measures were meant to be long-term.
THE LONG HAUL

The extreme strategies that saved some nursing homes from Covid-19

Katherine Ellen Foley
Member exclusive by Katherine Ellen Foley for Fixing elder care

When Tyson Belanger, the director of Shady Oaks Assisted Living, heard about cases of a mysterious respiratory illness that had entirely shut down Wuhan, China, it reminded him of his days in the US Marine Corps. 

“I was deployed five times as a Marine,” says Belanger. “And this felt like a sixth deployment.” 

By early March, it was clear that screening visitors wouldn’t be enough to keep the virus out of his facility in Bristol, Connecticut. So Belanger decided he would have to keep everyone at Shady Oaks in. 

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Get 40% off
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to Fixing elder care

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Get 40% off
Log in

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。