Covid-19 will permanently change senior living

💡The Big Idea
Nursing homes and other elder care facilities have needed to change since well before coronavirus. Now, after a horrific crisis, they finally might. Here’s the TLDR on our latest member-exclusive field guide on fixing elder care.
Nursing homes and other elder care facilities have needed to change since well before coronavirus. Now, after a horrific crisis, they finally might. Here’s the TLDR on our latest member-exclusive field guide on fixing elder care.
Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.
Why we think you’ll like it:
こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。