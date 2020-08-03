The past, present, and future of electric vehicles

Electric vehicles (EVs for short) are no longer just cool toys reserved for wealthy futurists. They are becoming a viable option for car drivers around the world due to increasing affordability and mileage range. Governments are also driving demand with mounting pressures to decrease carbon emissions. Our latest presentation for Quartz members explores the past, present, and future of the growing EV industry.

EVs are a bright spot in the slumping automobile industry. In 2010 only 17,000 electric vehicles were on the world’s roads. That number has dramatically risen to 7.2 million (4.7 million for pure EVs). Until 2016, EVs had experienced year-on-year growth of over 30%. Growth has slowed down since then.