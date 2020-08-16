Skip to navigationSkip to content
Riot police fire tear gas into the crowds to disperse anti-national security law protesters during a march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2020.
Reuters/Tyrone Siu
2047 IS NOW

A timeline that explains what’s happening in Hong Kong

Tripti Lahiri
Mary Hui
Member exclusive by Tripti Lahiri & Mary Hui for The global fight for Hong Kong

Ever since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, its people have been on the lookout for signs that Beijing is dismantling its unique status as the freest city in China—and reneging on the terms of the territory’s handover from Britain. Under the “one country, two systems” framework, Hong Kong was supposed to enjoy a large degree of autonomy from China for 50 years, until 2047.

Hong Kong doesn’t get to choose its own leader. Rather, a committee of 1,200 people representing different interest groups chooses the chief executive. As a result, Hong Kongers can’t just vote out a person whose leadership they oppose. Instead, they take to the streets when they think something is going seriously wrong in the city—and particularly in its carefully calibrated relationship with Beijing. In 2014, thousands of people occupied streets to protest a long-awaited plan for universal voting that came with too many strings attached.

EPA/ALEX HOFFORD
A scene from the final days of the 2014 Occupy protests. The banner says “I want real universal suffrage.”

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses of the changing global economy.

Get 40% off
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to The global fight for Hong Kong

    News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

    Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

    Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

    Get 40% off
    Log in

    こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
    Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。