Skip to navigationSkip to content
A woman obscured by a cannabis plant looks at a clipboard.
Reuters/Rick Wilking
Recommended reading.
THE GOOD STUFF

The best cannabis industry newsletters, sites, and podcasts

Jenni Avins
Member exclusive by Jenni Avins for Cannabis at a crossroads

Today’s cannabis industry is a constantly shifting landscape of legal developments, policy changes, company fortunes, and product innovations. After you’re done reading our latest field guide, check out this selection of people, organizations, and outlets to help you keep up.

Keeping up with the news(letters)

  • Marijuana Business Daily publishes great data insights in addition to US, international, and hemp industry editions of the news and newsletters.
  • WeedWeek, helmed by Alex Halperin (who has also written about cannabis for Quartz), puts out California and Canada editions in addition to its general newsletter, which covers a wide array of business and political news aggregated from outlets including WeedWeek’s own robust site. Halperin also cohosts a weekly podcast with journalist Donnell Alexander.
  •  Marijuana Moment’s newsletter aggregates both US and international legal developments in the weed world, and links to related stories about cannabis culture, business, and science. The website is also updated regularly with original news stories and features a bill tracker for keeping up with cannabis legislation. Editor and longtime cannabis reform activist Tom Angell is also a good Twitter follow.
  • Politico publishes regular cannabis coverage on its site, and also offers a members-only guide to the industry and Morning Pro newsletter, which is cowritten by Mona Zhang, formerly of cannabis newsletter Word on the Tree.
  • Many US newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and Boston Globe feature cannabis news as part of their regular coverage.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses of the changing global economy.

Get 40% off
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to Cannabis at a crossroads

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Get 40% off
Log in

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。