Skip to navigationSkip to content
FOR PROFIT OR NOT?

Public universities are buying the for-profit schools their professors criticize

University of Arizona's campus.
University of Arizona
University of Arizona’s campus.
From our Field Guide
Higher ed goes remote
Covid-19 has forced universities across America to reckon with online higher education, many for the first time.
Michelle Cheng
By Michelle Cheng

Reporter

Some public universities in the US are starting to think like private businesses.

In early August, the University of Arizona announced it will acquire Ashford University, a for-profit online university with roughly 35,000 students, for $1 from Zovio, a publicly traded education company. The deal gives the land-grant public institution a stronger presence in online education that it says will allow it to reach more students.

Under the terms of the deal, University of Arizona will create a non-profit entity called University of Arizona Global Campus that will maintain its own accreditation, faculty, and academic programs. Zovio will provide education technology services and receive 19.5% of the tuition revenue.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Get 50% off
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to Higher ed goes remote

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Get 50% off
Log in

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。