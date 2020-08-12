Skip to navigationSkip to content
A close-up of a mature hemp plant.
Reuters/Nick Oxford
Not so fast.
BUSTED

The CBD-fueled hemp boom has gone bust

Jenni Avins
Member exclusive by Jenni Avins

Eight short months ago, hemp was the fastest growing crop in US agriculture. As of August, US farmers have reported slashing the planted acreage of the crop by 67%, from 137,000 acres in 2019 to 45,000 acres, according to newly released data from the US Department of Agriculture. This drop follows four consecutive years of US farmers more than doubling their hemp acreage annually.

Blame the CBD boom. Hemp is a source of cannabidiol, also known as CBD, the cannabis-derived compound that consumers use for relief from muscle and joint pain, anxiety, and insomnia.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses of the changing global economy.

Get 40% off
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Get 40% off
Log in

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。