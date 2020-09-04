These are the countries Americans can travel to right now without a visa

How borders are drawn and enforced has far-reaching consequences, whether we live on either side of them or halfway across the world.

No one on earth has been spared from more restrictive international travel. The number of countries that could be traveled to visa-free any given passport to fell 33% globally because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But US citizens took the biggest hit, according to the Passport Index.

As of Sept. 2, a US passport holder could travel to 86 countries without a pre-approved visa, down from 171 countries last year.

The countries where American can’t travel to without a visa

The US isn’t on Europe’s allowed-traveler list. Canada is still closed to non-citizen and non-resident travelers. A number of Latin American countries where US travelers used to be able to visit freely, such as Argentina, Peru, and Chile, are not allowing tourists in because of Covid-19.

Among the countries that US citizens can’t travel to as of Sept. 2, 34 have banned tourists from any country, according to the International Air Transport Association. The rest have opened to some foreigners, but not US passport holders.

Americans are now experiencing the common inconvenience felt by the majority of the world’s population. Prior to the pandemic, most people didn’t have visa-free access to as many countries as Americans do now.

The countries where Americans can travel to without a pre-approved visa

These are the countries that a traveler on a US passport can enter without a visa, gain a visa on arrival, or get an electronic travel authorization.

Albania

Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados

Belarus

Benin

Bolivia

Brazil

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde

Comoros

Cote d’Ivoire

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Grenada

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

India

Ireland

Jamaica

Japan

Kenya

Kiribati

Kosovo

Lebanon

Lesotho

Malawi

Maldives

Mauritania

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Morocco

Myanmar

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Pakistan

Palau

Palestinian Territories

Philippines

Rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Samoa

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Somalia

South Korea

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Tuvalu

United Arab Emirates

UK

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Zambia

This list is less than 86 countries because the International Air Transport Association and the Passport Index have different methodologies. This list takes into account restrictions from both sources.