These are the countries Americans can travel to right now without a visa

No one on earth has been spared from more restrictive international travel. The number of countries that could be traveled to visa-free any given passport to fell 33% globally because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But US citizens took the biggest hit, according to the Passport Index.
As of Sept. 2, a US passport holder could travel to 86 countries without a pre-approved visa, down from 171 countries last year.
The countries where American can’t travel to without a visa
The US isn’t on Europe’s allowed-traveler list. Canada is still closed to non-citizen and non-resident travelers. A number of Latin American countries where US travelers used to be able to visit freely, such as Argentina, Peru, and Chile, are not allowing tourists in because of Covid-19.
Among the countries that US citizens can’t travel to as of Sept. 2, 34 have banned tourists from any country, according to the International Air Transport Association. The rest have opened to some foreigners, but not US passport holders.
Americans are now experiencing the common inconvenience felt by the majority of the world’s population. Prior to the pandemic, most people didn’t have visa-free access to as many countries as Americans do now.
The countries where Americans can travel to without a pre-approved visa
These are the countries that a traveler on a US passport can enter without a visa, gain a visa on arrival, or get an electronic travel authorization.
- Albania
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Benin
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Burkina Faso
- Cape Verde
- Comoros
- Cote d’Ivoire
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- India
- Ireland
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Maldives
- Mauritania
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Morocco
- Myanmar
- Nicaragua
- North Macedonia
- Pakistan
- Palau
- Palestinian Territories
- Philippines
- Rwanda
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Samoa
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Somalia
- South Korea
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turkey
- Tuvalu
- United Arab Emirates
- UK
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Zambia
This list is less than 86 countries because the International Air Transport Association and the Passport Index have different methodologies. This list takes into account restrictions from both sources.