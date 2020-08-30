The best books, journalists, and academics for keeping up with bubbles and trading

The feedback loop between financial markets and bubbles is fiendishly difficult to unravel, which is perhaps one of the reasons why the bookshelf of financial bubble literature gets heavier every year. Here are a few of the most influential and interesting ones:

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Why we think you’ll like it: