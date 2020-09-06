Train your intuition to make better decisions

Decision making is a critical skill and something we can get better at with practice and time. Here's how.

Once in a while, you just know something in an instant. You don’t know how you know. You just do. Maybe it’s that the 14th apartment you’ve seen in a real estate hunt is the one you’re going to live in, that today is not the day to take that shortcut home, or that you better check in on an old friend, ASAP.

That flash of knowing, before your brain gives way to analytical reasoning, is intuition.

Intuition is a somewhat ineffable concept; part of its nature is that we can’t quite track the origins of a piece of knowledge. In a world of information overload, when any small question can easily give way to a flood of answers—some more reliable than others—the idea of quick, direct access to the correct one is particularly powerful.