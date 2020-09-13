Skip to navigationSkip to content
COMMERCIAL COLORISM

The insidious racism in today’s TV ads

model with an afro wearing sunglasses
Reuters/Albert Gea
From our Field Guide
The TV ad of the future
The TV ad is about to move beyond the one-size-fits-all commercial break.
Sarah Todd
By Sarah Todd

Senior reporter, Quartz and Quartz at Work

For most of TV history, Black people rarely saw themselves on screen—not on shows, and not in commercials, either. Jason Paul Chambers, an associate professor of advertising at the University of Illinois, still remembers the jolt of surprise he felt more than 20 years ago when, lying on the couch and channel hopping one day, he stumbled upon a Lexus ad featuring a Black couple. “It wasn’t until the 1990s that we got into things like African-Americans being used to advertise luxury brands,” he says.

Diversity in TV advertising has improved in the ensuing years. A recent survey from the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, for example, found that 38% of characters featured in advertisements at the 2019 Cannes Lions festival were people of color, compared to 26% in 2006, the earliest available data. Eighteen percent of characters in the ads were Black, and characters of color were as likely as white characters to be featured in prominent visual and speaking roles.

Advertisers have a strong financial incentive to keep investing in diversity: 62% of consumers say that a brand’s diversity or lack thereof impacts their perception of it, according to a 2019 Adobe survey of over 2,000 adults in the US and UK. And 34% say they’ve stopped supporting a brand because they didn’t see their own identity reflected in its advertising. The same survey also found that, despite sweeping changes in the TV advertising industry, commercials on network TV continue to have a lot of cultural impact: 43% of consumers say they say see the most diversity in network TV ads, compared to ads on social media (20%), basic cable (16%), and streaming (13%).

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Get 40% off
Log in

The rest of our guide to The TV ad of the future

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。