Skip to navigationSkip to content
WITHOUT INTERRUPTION

Netflix doesn’t have commercial breaks, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have ads

Netflix logo: Will Netflix start showing ads?
Reuters/Mike Blake
Now a word from our sponsor.
From our Field Guide
The TV ad of the future
The TV ad is about to move beyond the one-size-fits-all commercial break.
Adam Epstein
By Adam Epstein

Entertainment reporter

Netflix doesn’t have commercials—and it won’t any time soon. But that doesn’t mean it won’t embrace advertisers.

The streaming service had 193 million global subscribers as of June. That number is likely to surpass 200 million by the end of the year. For now, the only substantial way it monetizes that massive audience is from subscriptions. But many observers—including marketers who want to reach those subscribers—believe the company needs to find other means through which it can capitalize on its legions of binge-watchers in the event subscriptions stop growing.

Netflix is still saying no to traditional ads

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Get 40% off
Log in

The rest of our guide to The TV ad of the future

    News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

    Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

    Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

    こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
    Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。