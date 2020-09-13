Netflix doesn’t have commercial breaks, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have ads

Netflix doesn’t have commercials—and it won’t any time soon. But that doesn’t mean it won’t embrace advertisers.

The streaming service had 193 million global subscribers as of June. That number is likely to surpass 200 million by the end of the year. For now, the only substantial way it monetizes that massive audience is from subscriptions. But many observers—including marketers who want to reach those subscribers—believe the company needs to find other means through which it can capitalize on its legions of binge-watchers in the event subscriptions stop growing.

Netflix is still saying no to traditional ads