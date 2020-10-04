The best coronavirus data resources on the internet

We lay out the data resources you need to make sense of the Covid-19 pandemic, and deal with the torrent of data we all face in our lives.

Most of my 2020 has been spent looking for data that illuminate the impacts of Covid-19 across the world. As Quartz’s data editor, it’s my job to find interesting and trustworthy statistical information for our reporters that show the impact of the pandemic on our health, governments, economies, and lives.

Fortunately, the research and journalistic communities have stepped up to produce an incredible number of timely, reliable resources to quantify those impacts. Some of these resources involve Herculean feats of data aggregation from governments around the world. Others rely on fast turnaround information, like credit card payments and cell phone movement, to more quickly track changes than the government typically can.

The following list highlights some of the very best of those resources, and why they are essential.