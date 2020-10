We lay out the data resources you need to make sense of the Covid-19 pandemic, and deal with the torrent of data we all face in our lives.

From immigration patternsย to household spending to music listening, coronavirus is turning 2020 upside down.

In the US, most of that change occurred between February and April, which makes looking at trends tricky. Many data points change from February to April every year, so to understand the magnitude of a change it is necessary to compare it to what happened in previous years. In other words: Beware of seasonality.