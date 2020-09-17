Skip to navigationSkip to content
Investors in Snowflakes IPO should prepare for a second-day slump

A banner for Snowflake Inc. is displayed celebrating the company's IPO
Reuters/ Brendan McDermid
Banner day.
Oliver Staley
By Oliver Staley

Culture & lifestyle editor

Shares of Snowflake, a maker of cloud computing software, soared yesterday after its initial public offering. The stock closed at $253, more than double the $120 the price at which the company and its bankers initially valued them.

The stock is trading 6% lower this morning, and there’s a good bet Snowflake will (ahem) fall gently back to earth today. That’s been the pattern for other recent high-profile venture-capital backed IPOs. After a rush of investor interest the day of the IPO, traders tend to sell off shares for a quick profit on day two.

