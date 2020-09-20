Skip to navigationSkip to content
EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don’t dress for comfort when working from home—dress for joy

A woman with red hair holds up a grey cat in a bee costume. The cat is not particularly happy.
Getty Images/Vyacheslay Oselekdo
Don’t dress how you were told; dress how you want to.
From our Field Guide
The home office handbook
By being intentional, we can create the conditions for happier, more meaningful work from home.
Katherine Ellen Foley
By Katherine Ellen Foley

Health and science reporter

One of the small perks of not seeing anyone over the course of the pandemic has been that I no longer care what I look like. Rather: I no longer care what other people think about what I look like—specifically, my choice of clothing. For the first time in my adult life, I’ve started dressing only for me.

I’m far from alone. The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically shifted the day-to-day wardrobe of office workers. Sales of the sartorial trappings of the modern professional like high heels, men’s suits, and bras with underwires are suffering. Comfort is being found in the form of sweatpants, athleisure, and Crocs. The shift in work environments has provided us the opportunity to ask ourselves what clothes actually feel good. But why not take it a step further, and use this as an opportunity to discover how our clothes can be a source of joy, too?

“I think a lot about things that we can do in our space so we can experience that moment of joy,” says Ingrid Fetell Lee, author of Joyful: The Surprising Power of Ordinary Things to Create Extraordinary Happiness. According to Lee, joy and happiness are often conflated: Happiness isn’t a singular feeling, but rather a state that results from feeling content and secure. Joy, meanwhile, “is much simpler and more immediate. It’s defined as an intense momentary experience of positive emotion.”

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Get 40% off
Log in

The rest of our guide to The home office handbook

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。