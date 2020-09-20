Use your remote work experience to get your next job

As remote work looms beyond the pandemic, the ability to remain focused, organized, and productive at home is becoming a coveted skill. Career advisors say highlighting it on a résumé can give applicants an advantage. “Reflecting this experience catches an employer’s attention because it shows that an applicant possesses self-initiative,” Betsy Andrews, a career coach at the remote work portal FlexJobs explained in a recent blog post.

Amanda Augustine, a career expert at résumé-consulting business TopResume, advises labeling your telecommuting experience by putting “remote” or “virtual” next to job titles or indicating it in the location field. “When you’re describing your accomplishments, be sure to quantify that information,” she explained in a webinar earlier this year. “You want to show employers that you can be successful and provide value, even if you’re not working out of the headquarters.”

That isn’t just a matter of being able to power up a computer from the couch. Kelli Jordan, director of careers and skills at IBM, says that “soft skills”—interpersonal attributes and social intelligence—will be “more relevant in this environment. The technical skills you have may become obsolete after three or four years, but these professional skills allow you to become an ongoing learner, to challenge yourself,” she explains. IBM had been experimenting with optimal work-from-home scenarios long before the Covid-19 crisis. Today, 90% of its 320,000 global staff are working remotely and will have the flexibility to work from home at least through the end of the year.