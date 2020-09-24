10 ways industries are changing in response to Covid-19

Covid-19 is transforming the global economy, halting some industries temporarily and changing some for good. Sectors such as travel, hospitality, and retail experienced sharp declines in revenue that were mostly unavoidable. Software and cloud-computing businesses thrived as nearly every company’s digital operations expanded. And sectors like banking and retail saw preexisting trends accelerate: the pandemic pushed even more activity online.

In this week’s presentation, we explore how several different industries including retail, venture capital, corporate real estate, banking, and higher education are adapting to Covid-19 and preparing for a new normal.