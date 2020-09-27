Should you move if your job is staying remote?

If you are now working from home for the foreseeable future as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, you might be starting to notice things about your home, and neighborhood, that weren’t evident when you spent much of your time at the office.

Perhaps you have a neighbor with a dog who won’t stop barking when packages are delivered (that neighbor is me). Another neighbor might have decided to do extensive work on their apartment, or roof (the home above me, and the house next door). Or you might be facing the prospect of many more months of lockdown with your family in a space that is not ideal for 24-hour living (again, me). So, is now a good time to start looking for greener pastures?