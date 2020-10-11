Skip to navigationSkip to content
BAD ADVICE

It’s a good time to be a consultant, and a terrible time to become one

A group of chinstrap penguins walk on top of an iceberg floating near Lemaire Channel, Antarctica, February 6, 2020.
Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino
It is a bit gloomy out there.
Consulting’s new challenges
Some consulting firms are navigating Covid-19 by advertising their expertise in managing the pandemic, and gaining new business in doing it.
  • Dan Kopf
By Dan Kopf

Data editor

Covid-19 froze the US consulting industry. A deeply uncertain economy and travel restrictions have put the industry’s hiring on pause, making it an incredibly difficult time to be an aspiring consultant.

The jobs listings site Indeed says that in mid-September, postings for US-based consultant jobs are down 56%, compared to just 18% for jobs overall. Glassdoor, another jobs site, also shows consulting job posting down 45% in September compared to last year, compared to 14% overall.

There are three reasons for the lack of new jobs.

