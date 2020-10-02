Global stock markets fall after Trump confirms he has Covid-19

Stock markets from Tokyo to Sydney fell after US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for Covid-19. The diagnosis raises questions about the course of a presidential election that’s only a month away.

Traders are selling riskier assets. Japan’s Topix Index of equities and Australia’s S&P/ASX Index declined 1% or more. Futures linked to the S&P 500 Index of large US companies fell 1.4%, while Euro Stoxx 50 futures declined about 0.4%. Haven assets ticked higher, as gold erased losses to trade at around $1,907, while 10-year US Treasury bond yields, which decline when prices on the securities increase, fell to 0.67%. The US dollar and Japanese yen rose against most other currencies.

“The path of the election campaign will inevitably change,” Kit Juckes of French bank Societe Generale wrote in an email. The focus may shift to US vice-president Mike Pence, making his debate with senator Kamala Harris an even higher-profile event next week.

The VIX Index, a measure of expected price swings in the US stock market, also known as the fear gauge, rose about 8%. Traders typically sell riskier assets at times of uncertainty, often rotating into safer assets like Treasury bonds and the Japanese yen until they have more information.

The US president’s diagnosis raises a host of questions just weeks ahead of the most consequential American election since World War II, said Leslie Vinjamuri, director of US and the Americas Programme at Chatham House, a think tank, in an interview on Bloomberg Television. While Vinjamuri said she would expect the election to go ahead as scheduled in November, the scope for campaigning in the coming weeks will change and may no longer be possible.

Meanwhile, concerns about the health of the US commander-in-chief, who at age 74 is in the higher-risk category for people who have contracted the virus, inject another dose of uncertainty into the minds of investors.