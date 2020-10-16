Skip to navigationSkip to content
What made 2020 a defining year for Netflix

2020 has been a momentous year for Netflix. Several streaming competitors have launched, from traditional television rivals like Peacock and HBO Max to the short-form video startup Quibi. The proliferation of streaming alternatives represents a new chapter for Netflix, which pioneered the category and its business model. But 2020 has turned out well for the company for reasons no one could have predicted: the global coronavirus pandemic. The streaming service added more than 26 million global subscribers in the first half of 2020, beating both Wall Street estimates and its internal forecast by several million in the first quarter.

Quartz’s latest presentation breaks down the big changes for the company and the industry over the past year.

Quartz

