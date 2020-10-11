How consulting is casting itself as essential during Covid-19

Consultants are rebranding as pandemic-fighting experts as they try to stay essential amid a global recession.

Advising a company on its corporate strategy over video chat is harder than it looks—as Alex Jung can attest.

Jung, a consultant with Ernst & Young who specializes in life-sciences companies, was presenting research to a client, and it wasn’t going well. “It was a path the CEO did not want to go down,” she said. The CEO thought the approach Jung was outlining was something the company had already tried.

Ordinarily Jung would have realized quickly that the CEO wasn’t happy, and adjusted her approach. But because the session was over online video rather than in person, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she couldn’t easily read his body language. The result: wasted time and effort for Jung, and more work.