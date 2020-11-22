How is the fast food industry surviving coronavirus?

The changes to the food system brought on by Covid-19 have been disruptive, disorienting—and, very occasionally, delightful.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed our relationship with fast food. Recent financial disclosures and earnings calls from some of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant companies give us a detailed idea of how they are adapting as a result.

Quick, convenient, low-contact meals from fast-food chains have helped many people through the pandemic. Drive-through business has boomed as people avoid going indoors and try to keep their distance. Many in the industry have focused on maximizing contact-free experiences like delivery and curbside pickup.

Locations outside the US have taken more of a hit due to stricter lockdowns, but many businesses continue to see growth. Global pizza chain Domino’s, for example, just had its 38th consecutive quarter of sales growth.