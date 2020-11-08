Wall Street is the key to solving the climate crisis—not Silicon Valley

In 2003, Jigar Shah envisioned building a company using photons. Almost every modern energy source had worked the same way: burn fossil fuels, boil water, generate steam, turn a turbine. Photovoltaic panels were different. Sunlight was all that was needed to turn photons into electricity.

“I thought it was cool,” says Shah, who founded SunEdison with $20,000 in savings after leaving BP Solar. “I’m not sure I was motivated by climate change. It felt like something that needed to break through.” And it did. After setting up its first solar array on the roof of a Whole Foods in Edgewater, New Jersey in 2006, the company built more than 4.3 gigawatts of solar arrays by 2012, enough to power nearly 1 million homes.

But Shah’s plan to go public was derailed by the financial crisis. He sold the company to MEMC, a silicon manufacturer that adopted SunEdison’s name in 2009. The company went on an acquisition spree, binging on debt, and eventually plunged into bankruptcy.