All the countries Trump and Biden are (and aren’t) talking about

How borders are drawn and enforced has far-reaching consequences, whether we live on either side of them or halfway across the world.

As a global super power, the US has important ties to countries around the world. It’s natural, then, that presidential candidate Joe Biden and president Donald Trump have been talking about those connections on the campaign trail.

Since Biden was confirmed as the Democratic nominee in June, both candidates have spoken of a set of 26 countries while campaigning, according to the Wall Street Journal’s Talk 2020 tool.

Many of them are obvious. There is significant talk of the US and its neighbors Canada and Mexico, which have strong economic ties. Nations with contentious relationships to the country and candidates are frequently mentioned too—Ukraine, Russia, and China for instance.

While there are over 100 countries that neither candidate has mentioned (sorry Chile, Nepal, and Oman), there are 48 nations that one candidate, but not the other, has discussed. Only four of these unique-to-the-candidate countries were spoken by Biden.

The countries Biden mentioned that Trump has not

🇭🇺 Hungary: “You see what’s happening in everything from Belarus to Poland to Hungary. And the rise of totalitarian regimes in the world.”

🇵🇰 Pakistan: “The idea that we’re ever gonna break up the Haqqani network in eastern Pakistan, western Pakistan is just not gonna happen.”

🇷🇴 Romania: “Look what’s happening though in countries like Romania. Look what’s happening in terms of the authoritarian nature of some of the regimes changing.”

🇻🇦 Vatican: “And that sense of hope and possibility reminds me of the first time I met Pope Francis in 2013 when I had the privilege of attending his inauguration at the Vatican.”

The countries that Trump mentioned that Biden has not

🇦🇷 Argentina: “To the south of our border, cases have continued to surge in Mexico, Central America, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, and throughout Latin America. It’s really the hotspot.”

🇦🇲 Armenia: “You know the Armenians have had a tough, they’ve had a tough go.”

🇦🇺 Australia: “And Huawei I’m not allowing. And I’ve told European countries and others. Australia has been fantastic, as an example”

🇦🇹 Austria: “You have forests all over the world. You don’t have fires like you do in California, you know. In Europe, they have forest cities. You look at countries, Austria.”

🇧🇭 Bahrain: “And then Bahrain, likewise. And Sudan, that was great, that was a great get because, as you know, there’s been tremendous hostility with Israel.”

🇧🇪 Belgium: “Europe imposed crushing lockdowns and today, Spain is more than two times more new cases per capita than the United States. France has over three times and Belgium has over seven times what we have.”

🇧🇴 Bolivia: “At this time, I’d like to recognize the five new citizens who join us today. Robert Martin Ramirez Alcocer is from Bolivia and has been a lawful permanent resident of the United States since 2013.”

🇩🇰 Denmark: “Germany, Norway, so many countries right now, they are open. The schools are open. And they are doing just fine. And they are opening in the fall. So we have to get our schools open. Denmark, Sweden.”

🇸🇻 El Salvador: “In past administrations, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala did not cooperate with the United States at all. They wouldn’t let us bring people back.”

🇪🇬 Egypt: “While you are on the phone, could I ask you how is the dam doing in Ethiopia? The largest dam in many, many years being built. Unfortunately, it stops water from flowing into the Nile, which causes Egypt a little bit of a problem. Right?”

🇪🇪 Estonia: “Cases are also rapidly increasing in the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Slovakia, Estonia, and other European countries.”

🇪🇹 Ethiopia: “Are they working out their deal? Because I had a deal done for them, and then unfortunately, Ethiopia broke the deal, which they should not have done. That was a big mistake.”

🇫🇮 Finland: “Last October, I worked with the president of Finland, who agreed to bring these priceless possessions back to the 26 Indian tribes of the Mesa Verde region in American Southwest in the American Southwest.”

🇫🇷 France: “And the riots they’re having in France. People are tired. They can’t do it anymore.”

🇬🇭 Ghana: “Sala Abdul Samad has been looking forward to this day since he arrived in the United States from Ghana in 2015.”

🇬🇹 Guatemala: “We forged historic partnerships with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador to stop human smuggling.”

🇭🇳 Honduras: “We’re not taking them. Guatemala, El Salvador, right? Honduras. They wouldn’t want to they wouldn’t take people back. Now they take them back.”

🇮🇳 India: “Joe Biden’s plan would destroy America’s middle class while giving a free pass to the world’s worst foreign polluters like China, Russia, India, and many others.”

🇮🇪 Ireland: “And they get us in many other ways too, but we’re stopping it, as you noticed. That’s very interesting. So you would say France, India, Ireland, Canada. Who else?”

🇯🇴 Jordan: “Not since the Israel-Jordan peace treaty was signed more than 25 years ago has so much progress been made towards peace in the Middle East.”

🇰🇼 Kuwait: “And yet a man from Kuwait comes up and stays at one of my hotels for $259.13.”

🇱🇧 Lebanon: “As you know, I was on the phone with many of them yesterday with respect to Lebanon, which is truly one of the saddest, most catastrophic things I’ve ever seen.”

🇱🇾 Libya: “To protect our security, my administration instituted a travel ban on the world’s most dangerous regions. Biden has pledged to immediately end this travel ban and allow unlimited migration from terror zones, including Syria, Somalia, Libya, Iran, and Yemen.”

🇳🇱 The Netherlands: “Cases are also rapidly increasing in the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Slovakia, Estonia, and other European countries.”

🇳🇿 New Zealand: “New Zealand, by the way, had a big outbreak.”

🇳🇮 Nicaragua: “My opponent stands with socialistic communist spirit. I stand with the proud people of Cuba and Nicaragua and Venezuela in their righteous struggle for freedom.”

🇳🇬 Nigeria: “We’re sending ventilators to other countries—Nigeria, 200 ventilators. And then they called and we sent them eight hun—we have a thousand going to Nigeria.”

🇳🇴 Norway: “Germany, Norway, so many countries right now, they are open. The schools are open.”

🇵🇦 Panama: “We stand on the shoulders of American heroes who crossed the oceans, blazed to the trails, settled a continent, tamed the wilderness, it laid down the railroads, dug out the Panama Canal, raised up the great skyscrapers, won two world wars, defeated fascism, and communism. And from right here in this beautiful state, landed our brave American astronauts on the face of the moon.”

🇵🇪 Peru: “To the south of a border of our border, cases have continued to surge in Mexico, Central America, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, and throughout Latin America.”

🇵🇭 Philippines: “A number of countries are seeing a surge new cases, including Japan, the Philippines, major parts of Europe.”

🇶🇦 Qatar: “Finally, I can announce with great pride that secretary of state Mike Pompeo will be departing this evening on a historic trip to Doha, that’s Qatar, for the beginning of intra-Afghan peace negotiations.”

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia: “And we will continue to be the number one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world. We’re number one, bigger than Russia, bigger than Saudi Arabia, by a lot, by a lot, by a lot.”

🇸🇰 Slovakia: “Cases are also rapidly increasing in the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Slovakia, Estonia, and other European countries. And in our country, they’re going down.”

🇸🇴 Somalia: “One of the greatest dangers facing Michigan is Biden’s plan to flood your state with refugees from terrorist hotspots all around the world including Syria, Somalia, and Yemen.”

🇪🇸 Spain: “Europe imposed crushing lockdowns and today, Spain is more than two times more new cases per capita than the United States.”

🇸🇩 Sudan: “And Sudan, that was great that was a great get because, as you know, there’s been tremendous hostility with Israel.”

🇸🇪 Sweden: “Look at Sweden. You know they talk about, do it the Swedish way. Sweden is having a very hard time.”

🇨🇭 Switzerland: “Overall, Arizona has conducted over 1.1 million tests more than the entire nations of Japan, Mexico, and Switzerland.”

🇹🇭 Thailand: “Once more your foreign competitors moved their factories to prevent a level playing field and to avoid liability. Shifting production to Thailand and to Vietnam. Thailand and Vietnam, two places that, I like their leaders very much.”

🇹🇷 Turkey: “We’re out of Syria, other than we kept the oil. I kept the oil. And we have troops guarding the oil. Other than that, we’re out of Syria. We took them off the border between Syria and Turkey.”

🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates: “As you know, UAE, United Arab Emirates is a great warring nation, a very powerful nation in the region.”

🇬🇧 UK: “Just days ago, my administration brought two depraved ISIS terrorists known as the Beatles from the United Kingdom.”

🇺🇦 Yemen: “We have Danny Burch back home where he should be. He was in Yemen in a very horrible situation.”