Automation, remote work, AI, and the gig economy are all dramatically changing the nature of work.

The passing of Proposition 22 in California marks the beginning of a new chapter for the gig economy and the fight for gig workersโ€™ rights. California will not require Uber and other gig platforms to classify drivers as employees, which would have required them to provide benefits and a minimum wage.

This weekโ€™s presentation for Quartz members looks at the history and growth of the gig economy, the forces that are driving it, and implications for the future workforce.