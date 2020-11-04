How Europe is reacting to the US election

Many Americans were hoping today to get closure on one of the most divisive presidential campaigns in US history. Their peers in Europe are waiting with bated breath as well, and struggling to figure out how to respond.

While incumbent president Donald Trump falsely claimed victory in a speech around 2:30 am eastern time, votes are still being counted, and several swing states are too close to call. Major news outlets disagree among themselves about the outcome of key races, such as Arizona. And election officials in some states have warned that final results won’t be available until Thursday or Friday—some could take even longer—due to historic turnout, possible legal challenges, and delays caused by election-day hiccups.

There’s a lot at stake in this election for Europe. Trump has attacked Brussels over its trade practices and withdrawn from both the Iran nuclear deal and, as of today, the Paris climate accord. He’s not a fan of NATO and has proven to be an unreliable partner on foreign policy issues that Europe views as essential, such as how to deal with Russia and China. A second Trump term “may be an even rougher ride for Europeans, with Trump feeling emboldened in his America First strategy in international affairs,” writes Susi Dennison, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, a center-left think tank headquartered in Berlin.

Election reaction in Europe

With the outcome of the US presidential election so uncertain, how has Europe responded? As far as the European Commission is concerned, it won’t and shouldn’t yet. In a press conference, chief spokesperson Eric Mamer was categorical that it “will not comment on the results until they have been announced, and on the process unless it is entirely disrupted, which is not at all what we’re seeing at the moment.”

But Janez Janša, the far-right prime minister of Slovenia (birthplace of first lady Melania Trump and an EU member state), clearly didn’t get the memo. He falsely claimed on Twitter that Trump won the election and baselessly accused the media of misleading the public about it. (Twitter labeled the tweet with a warning that “official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.”)

(Janša has since told Politico Europe that he didn’t congratulate Trump but rather the Republican Party, “our sister party in the [International Democrat Union],” a group of global right-wing political parties. But it’s not clear what the difference there actually is.)

Asked about the tweet, the EU’s Mamer had no comment, but said the EU would “abide by whatever announcement is forthcoming officially from the relevant US authorities and we feel everyone should do likewise.”

Meanwhile, other European leaders have mostly kept quiet. UK opposition chief Keir Starmer asked British prime minister Boris Johnson today whether he would “join me in saying that it’s not for a [US presidential] candidate to decide which votes do and don’t count or when to stop counting.” Johnson replied: “Of course we don’t comment as a UK government on the democratic processes of our friends and allies.” British foreign secretary Dominic Raab issued similar calls for patience on Twitter.

National leaders may not feel comfortable commenting on a race whose outcome is far from settled yet. But reactions have been coming in all day from EU officials and parliamentarians, including:

British member of parliament Jeremy Hunt:

Former British prime minister and current member or parliament Theresa May:

German member of the European Parliament (MEP) Reinhard Bütikofer:

Former Belgian prime minister and current MEP Guy Verhofstadt:

Spanish MEP Iratxe Garcia Perez:

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell:

Meanwhile, French far-right party leader Marine Le Pen argued in an interview that “the reelection of Trump is better for France” because it signals “the return of the nation, of patriotism, of borders, and of sovereignty.”

Trump’s presidency arguably gave new impetus to a movement calling for ambitious economic, technological, and political reforms of the European Union. This election, some argue, will crystallize that trend. As Dutch MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld tweeted, “whatever the final outcome, Europe needs to grow up, and grow up fast.”