How your representation in Congress has changed

The members of the 117th Congress make up a number of firsts, including the election of the first two openly gay, Black men. New Mexico became the first state to elect all women of color to the House of Representatives, and 25-year-old Madison Cawthorn will join as the youngest member of congress since 1797. We’ve gathered the demographics of the new cohort. See for yourself how congress’s representation in the upcoming session compares to the last and how well it will reflect the diverse country it serves.
