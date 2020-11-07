European leaders react to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s victory

Joe Biden is officially the president-elect of the United States, and Kamala Harris will be vice president.

Other world leaders are beginning to react, and liberal representatives and heads of state are promptly congratulating the winners. The leaders of Europe’s various far-right parties, who had seen Donald Trump as one of theirs and expressed their support for him, have yet to comment.

France

“Americans have chosen their president,” tweeted French president Emmanuel Macron, sharing a wish to “work together” to overcome today’s challenges.

UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared a congratulatory message on Twitter. He highlighted Harris’s historic achievement and stressed the importance of cooperation between US and UK, although Joe Biden has criticized the manner of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Foreign minister Dominic Raab sent his congratulations, too, stressing the fact that while the race was tight, the results are clear.

The leader of the Labour party Keir Starmer, ideologically similar to the president-elect, tweeted his congratulations to Biden, highlighting the values of decency and strength behind his campaign:

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, congratulated both Biden and Kamala Harris:

Italy

Sergio Mattarella, Italy’s President, sent his congratulations to Biden, highlighting the responsibility he faces as he leads the nation against Covid-19.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte congratulated not just the winners but the whole American people for “an outstanding turnout of democratic vitality”:

Nicola Zingaretti, the leader of the Italian Democratic Party, celebrated Biden’s victory, welcoming it as “a new season of hope and dialogue not just for America, but the whole world”:

Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s foreign minister, congratulated Biden, talking about the deep friendship between Italy:

Germany

“I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time,” said Angela Merkel in a statement. She also stressed the historic importance of Harris’s win.

In his message, foreign minister Heiko Maas highlighted how Biden sees strength in unity and teamwork, adding that he hopes the West will also go back to playing as a team again:

Ireland

Taoiseach Michaél Martin sent a warm message to Joe Biden, saying he wished to “welcome him back home,” with a reference to Biden’s Irish catholic origins.