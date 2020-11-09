Taiwan beat China to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

China is striving for global leadership, and has the economic clout to realize its vision.

A slew of global leaders have been quick to congratulate Joe Biden on his election as the next US president, including Tsai Ing-wen, the leader of Taiwan. China’s not among them.

Chinese president Xi Jinping has so far held off sending a congratulatory message to the new US president, a reflection of the fact that while Taiwan sees the US as a strategic supporter, China sees it as a rival regardless of who’s in charge.

Taiwan’s Tsai welcomed Biden’s win just a day after the Democratic candidate and running mate Kamala Harris, the first female US vice president, declared victory on Saturday (Nov. 7). Tsai retweeted Biden’s message to her when she was reelected to a second term in January, and nodded to their shared values as democracies.

No official statement has been issued by China’s foreign ministry, nor carried by the state-run People’s Daily, the party’s newspaper.

Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry who is active on Twitter, has also not congratulated Biden, nor has Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the US. Meanwhile, Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of state-owned tabloid Global Times, tweeted a screenshot of the New York Times website declaring a Biden victory and commented that “given [Trump’s] unique personality, and mobilization capability that other defeated candidates don’t have, if he rejects this result and sticks to this attitude to the end, it will have far-reaching impact.”

In contrast, in August, Xi sent a congratulatory message to Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko soon after an election that was marred by accusations of vote-rigging.

The reaction from Taiwan and Beijing offers a snapshot of the two regimes’ vastly different attitude toward the US—and one of Biden’s toughest foreign policy challenges.

Taiwan is already seen by some as the next frontier of the US-China standoff, and has long seen the US as an important ally that can counter China’s increasing influence globally. Beijing has pushed the international community to avoid recognizing Taiwan as a country or including it in global institutions, and insists the self-ruling island is part of its own territory.

Trump set the tone early on the US-Taiwan relationship by calling Tsai when she was first elected president in 2016, stirring anger from Beijing. While some in Taiwan are dismayed over Trump’s defeat, Tsai’s message made it clear to her people, and to Beijing, that the US-Taiwan relations is far deeper than any one leader.

China, for its part, has watched the US election with calm and bemusement. In part its relative detachment is due to the belief that Biden will continue the Trump administration’s tough stance on China in areas like human rights and trade, with many in China arguing that the era of deep engagement between the US and China is now largely over. Nevertheless, China should seek to communicate with the Biden administration “as thoroughly as it can” to try to remove some uncertainty from their relations, said a Global Times editorial published yesterday (Nov. 8).

Elsewhere, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and leaders from Australia and South Korea have also congratulated Biden and Harris, while Russia and Mexico have not congratulated Biden and Harris either.

And even as China’s official strata remained silent, the yuan appears to have congratulated Biden already, in hopes of a less tumultuous period ahead.