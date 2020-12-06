Skip to navigationSkip to content
LOVE. NOT ECONOMICS

Why economists don’t think sports matter for the economy

A football player wearing a mask before a game to protect against Covid-19.
Reuters/Kirby Lee
Covid-19 ravaged the global economy, but not because of how it impacted sports.
From our Field Guide
The great sports comeback
  • Dan Kopf
By Dan Kopf

Data editor

In March 2020, the professional sports world stopped. European soccer, professional US basketball and baseball, and world cricket all suspended play. It was a huge blow to fans and athletes all over the world who rely on sports for pleasure and camaraderie.

But for the greater economy, it really wasn’t a big deal. Despite the hype about sports teams generating growth, sports economists generally agree that professional sports teams play a surprisingly small role in the economy of their cities.

“The scale of a baseball team’s impact is far greater than any other sports because there are so many games,” said Michael Leeds, an economist at Temple University. “But its economic impact is similar to that of a midsized department store.”

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。