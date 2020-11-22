Skip to navigationSkip to content
The disruptive and disorienting ways Covid-19 has changed the way we eat

Rômolo D'Hipólito for Quartz
How we eat now
The changes to the food system brought on by Covid-19 have been disruptive, disorienting—and, very occasionally, delightful.
By Michelle Cheng, Alexandra Ossola, Katherine Ellen Foley, Jackie Bischof, Tim McDonnell & Manavi Kapur

No matter what your life looked like before Covid-19, your meals have adapted.

Perhaps you’re at home with the family, doing two loads in the dishwasher every day (or being forced to buy a dishwasher you never quite needed before). You’re cutting down on trips to the grocery store, or visiting the drive-through just for the thrill of getting out of the house. Or you’re focusing on  staples, making furlough funds or stimulus money stretch as far as it possibly can.

The changes to the food system brought on by Covid-19 have been disruptive, disorienting—and, very occasionally, delightful. Nine months into the pandemic, Quartz looked at the biggest gastronomical shifts around the globe, and the local and multinational businesses being impacted by them. Who benefits, who’s harmed, and when this is all over, which changes will last?

