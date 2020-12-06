How sports came back—and what the corporate world can learn from it

Nobody seems to sit down in the Kop. For spectators, it’s sometimes not even possible to see the entire field of play. But that’s not really the point; it’s all about being there.

The Kop is a section of the stands at Anfield stadium, home to Liverpool Football Club, and it is occupied by the English Premier League (EPL) team’s most hardcore fans. Named after the scene of a battle in the Boer War at the turn of the 20th century, the Kop—like dozens of similarly iconic sporting locations around the world—exists to drive the team forward, intimidate the opposition, and create an atmosphere, and sense of community, that normally attract visitors from all over the world.

The city of Liverpool, in the north west of England, has suffered greatly from the premature deaths and economic hardship of Covid-19, and its empty stadiums are a reminder of what it has lost. Too many other cities can identify with this.