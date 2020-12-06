Skip to navigationSkip to content
LACE UP

The future of marathons is in the hands of the casual runner

A person running in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco; a shadow covers their face.
Reuters/Shannon Stapleton
A new kind of race day.
From our Field Guide
The great sports comeback
  • Katherine Ellen Foley
By Katherine Ellen Foley

Health and science reporter

When my alarm went off in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 22, it was still dark. I took 30 minutes to drink my coffee and grab my gear bag. The sun didn’t start peeping out until I was well on my way on I-95 South, driving to Fountainhead Regional Park in Virginia for what had become a rare experience: a competitive race with dozens of other runners.

As I made my way to only my second organized race in 10 months, things almost felt normal. All the big races I had planned on doing this year had been canceled or postponed until next year. I had particularly been looking forward to running the Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) for the fourth time in my hometown of Washington DC. There, I hoped to run a qualifying time for the Boston Marathon, the oldest race in the country, and one of the most competitive to enter. I gave up training in May when it became clear that participating safely wouldn’t be possible.

I wasn’t alone. Nearly all major marathons and other road races were nixed in 2020, from Athens to Boston. Some races, like the Tokyo marathon, have been postponed to late 2021.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。