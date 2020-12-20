Why Hollywood’s road to streaming will be a bumpy ride

﻿Streaming has given consumers more choice about what to watch than ever before. It’s also led to a lot of confusion about how and where they can watch TV shows among the plethora of platforms and services. The average US consumer subscribes to about three streaming video services out of the dozens of options available to them.

That same confusion is about to happen for Hollywood movies too, as studios increasingly release their films online instead of (or in addition to) in theaters.

The thing is, the studios aren’t any less confused than consumers. Streaming is still in an experimental phase for them, despite how important it’s already become.