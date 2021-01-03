Skip to navigationSkip to content
SIGNALS UP AHEAD

7 charts to help you track the global economy in 2021

Two people, wearing blue disposable masks, walk past a store with a neon window sign that says "bring on 2021" in large capital letters.
REUTERS/Phil Noble
Excitement, nervousness, or both?
From our Field Guide
The economy in 2021
The unique impact of the coronavirus recession makes a fast recovery possible, but a myriad of problems still lie ahead.
  • Karen Ho
By Karen Ho

Global finance and economics reporter

After a historic, deeply unusual year, a lot remains uncertain about 2021 and what it will bring for major economies around the world. Here are seven indicators to keep an eye on to understand the global recovery as the year progresses.

Commodity prices in 2021

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。