You never see the one that gets you. This time last year, the coronavirus was already spreading, but it wasn’t until February that the world began to realize the magnitude of the challenge it faced.

There are undoubtedly ugly surprises awaiting us in 2021, despite the feeling that 2020 has really offered all the downside humanity can handle. In the spirit of a reverse-jinx, here is what would be keeping us up at night, if we weren’t already sleeping so poorly.